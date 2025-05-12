Al-Ablani:

NBK will continue to take the lead in supporting oil sector institutions as the public sector’s number one banking partner

Under the strategic partnership between the two institutions, the National Bank of Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at sharing knowledge and developing and upskilling employees by organizing different workshops and programs specializing in various fields that can serve a wide range of employees from both institutions on different administrative levels.

The signing ceremony was held at Kuwait Oil Company’s Headquarters in the presence of Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, and Mr. Bashar Al-Khashti, Manager Training & Career Development at KOC, along with executives from both parties.

According to the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate to exchange knowledge and experiences in fields of training and employee development to raise the level of training provided by both institutions. KOC will conduct field visits for some NBK employees to different Company locations and provide specialized trainers in fields of environmental safety and security. On the other hand, NBK will present its latest techniques for developing and preparing professionals and the best methodologies to enhance employees’ behavior, in addition to promoting teamwork, productivity, comprehensive quality, and optimal digital solutions.

This MoU is a remarkable opportunity to develop skills, as it provides the latest learning tools that follow international standards of competency development. It has been meticulously crafted to support and enhance operational excellence, by providing access to a diverse learning curriculum that aims to convey the necessary knowledge and experiences and ensure long-term growth, which is expected to boost innovation and enhance sustainable growth.

Moreover, this initiative targets knowledge sharing and tapping further into creativity to enhance sustainable growth, hence rendering the process of strategic decision-making easier and more scientifically based.

Most notably, this initiative reflects KOC’s strong commitment to investing in human capital and sustaining its growth by building a visionary and flexible team of leaders. It also aligns with KOC’s aim to maintain and benefit from experiences within the institution, which further supports its strategic goals and enhances its market competitiveness.

In this light, NBK is providing two developmental programs in a workshop titled “Transferring Knowledge” covering various topics such as vision, cooperation, strategic leadership, creativity, and innovation. The aim of this workshop is to enable leaders to make enlightened decisions and achieve a unified understanding among decision-makers to guarantee a cohesive and successful team of leaders in the long term.

The second program, on the other hand, is designed to help develop the technical skills of employees, enhance their competencies, and transfer their knowledge and experiences through online learning. The program also aims to enable employees to make informed decisions and execute solutions independently. Another aim of the program is to guarantee sustainability by building and enhancing internal capabilities so that they align with the institution’s strategic goals and operational priorities, as well as to strengthen knowledge exchange, teamwork, innovation, and competency enhancement.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, stated: “We take pride in our enduring and deeply rooted relations with oil sector institutions, and we are keen to organize numerous visits, events, and panel discussions that aim to develop human resources in public entities.”

As the public sector’s leading banking partner, NBK stressed that it will continue to pioneer in supporting oil sector institutions, stating that its dedication to developing the latter’s human resources mirrors its commitment to align its own economic sustainability objectives with those of the State, which heavily rely on developing a human element that adheres to the best international standards.

NBK’s strong vision on human capital investment and the major role it has been playing in this field for decades are echoed in those training initiatives, as they bring together the best banking experts to share their knowledge with the emerging workforce and run annually in line with the bank’s commitment towards social responsibility and serving the community.