Dubai, UAE:— Travel in the UAE is expected to become more inclusive with the launch of Transreport, a global leader in accessible travel technology. The expansion will significantly impact the local travel industry, highlighting the substantial global spending power of disabled people and their families, which amounts to £274 billion in the UK and $8 trillion worldwide. There are 1.3 billion disabled people globally, and a 2023 WHO study revealed that 11% of the UAE population has a disability, underlining the urgent need for accessible travel solutions.

Expansion and Future Plans

Founded in 2016, Transreport has established a strong presence in Great Britain and Japan. The company's expansion into the Middle East, starting with the UAE, is a pivotal step in its global growth strategy. Supported by a recent £10 million Series A funding round led by Puma Private Equity and Pembroke VCT, this move aims to transform the travel landscape, making it more inclusive and accessible.

The UAE, a central international travel hub, is a key market for Transreport. Government initiatives, such as the UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031, align with Transreport’s mission to enhance travel experiences. Transreport aims to improve accessibility for disabled and older passengers by introducing its pioneering Passenger Assistance technology to UAE airports, contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in inclusive travel.

By widening the reach of its technology across the Middle East, Transreport is targeting key markets such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This regional growth underscores the company’s commitment to providing seamless and accessible travel experiences for all passengers.

Making Travel Accessible

Transreport is committed to the Social Model of Disability, focusing on dismantling societal barriers to accessibility. The company’s Passenger Assistance technology suite includes:

Accessible End-User App and Website : Designed to simplify the travel process for disabled people, ensuring ease of use and comprehensive support.

: Designed to simplify the travel process for disabled people, ensuring ease of use and comprehensive support. Comprehensive Web Management Platform : Empowers travel operators to manage assistance services and support passengers efficiently.

: Empowers travel operators to manage assistance services and support passengers efficiently. Intuitive App for the Travel Industry: Facilitates seamless assistance booking and travel management, enhancing users' overall travel experience.

These innovations streamline travel processes, minimise stress, offer reassurance, and provide comfort, ensuring a dignified and safe travel experience for disabled people.

Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships

Transreport’s technology has been recognised for its innovative design, including a nomination for the prestigious Apple Design Awards in the Inclusive Design category. The company’s initiative to make transportation more accessible and seamless aligns with the UAE’s 2025 strategy for Digital Transformation, reflecting the country’s commitment to becoming a technologically advanced nation. Transreport’s expansion into the UAE underscores its dedication to innovation and accessibility.

“Our long-term vision is to provide multi-modal end-to-end travel assistance technology for older and disabled people. We aim to ensure that our technology is reliable and robust, delivering tangible results,” said Waleed Ahmed, COO of Transreport. “Inspired by the Social Model of Disability, we leverage technology to make travel experiences more inclusive and seamless. Our Passenger Assistance technology simplifies the booking process, enabling travel hubs to provide effective support. Our goal is to provide a unified, accessible travel experience for all.”

Transreport's UAE expansion demonstrates their continued leadership in innovative travel solutions, and marks a significant stride towards accessible travel experiences for disabled and older people on an international scale.

About Transreport:

Transreport is the UK’s fastest-growing accessibility technology company. Founded in 2016 with the goal of democratising public transport for disabled and older people, this tech-for-good scale-up is committed to its vision of equitable and inclusive travel for all. At the heart of Transreport’s ethos sits the belief that every passenger should feel empowered to travel safely and with confidence, with access to the same richness of experience during each journey.

To achieve this, Transreport have developed an innovative technology solution, their flagship technology Passenger Assistance, to minimise the barriers disabled and older people experience when travelling. Through smart technologies and streamlined processes, they have simplified the process of requesting assistance for journeys. Partnering with transport operators to digitalise data systems, the Passenger Assistance product increases transparency and efficiency, and provides greater reassurance for passengers that their assistance will be ready for them on their journey.

About Passenger Assistance:

Launched in May 2021, Passenger Assistance is Transreport’s flagship technology. A sophisticated solution, operators have access to two key systems – a robust Web Platform and intuitive Staff App. –The Staff App has been designed specifically for frontline staff, offering complete oversight on all assistance requests and bookings including extensive detail about the specific access need requirements of each passenger requesting assistance. Working alongside the Passenger Assistance Staff App, the Web Platform is a management dashboard for managers and other senior staff, providing a holistic overview of the day-to-day operations at travel hubs alongside sophisticated reporting functionalities.

The Passenger App, accessible via a user-friendly website or mobile app, allows users to effortlessly arrange assistance for upcoming journeys. Passengers can create personalised profiles and easily manage their assistance requests, as well as receiving real-time updates to put control firmly in the hands of passengers.

The app was nominated for an Apple Design award and has been downloaded over 100, 000 times and has helped facilitate millions of rail journeys since its launch. Passenger Assistance was shortlisted for the 2023 Apple Design Awards and the Scope Disability Equality Awards. In January 2024, Transreport secured investment to expand its flagship technology totalling £10m led by Puma Private Equity with participation from Pembroke VCT.

To download Passenger Assistance app, click here.