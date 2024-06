Abu Dhabi-listed helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft operator Abu Dhabi Aviation has appointed a new CEO.

Mohammed Saeed Al Remeithi, who previously served as the deputy general manager for eight years during 18 years at the company, was appointed as of Saturday.

Abu Dhabi Aviation is 59.4% owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund division ADQ Aviation And Aerospaces LCC and 12% by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com