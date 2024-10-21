KUALA LUMPUR-- The State of Kuwait, represented by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is keen on bolstering efforts for more cooperation amongst global aviation authorities, said DGCA chief Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah on Monday.

In a statement to KUNA on the sideline of the DGCA participation in the sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malasyia, Sheikh Humoud affirmed that Kuwait was amongst 73 countries participating in this international event. He added that the event between October 21 and 25 would be an opportunity for the DGCA to expand cooperation with aviation authorities from across the globe.

He affirmed that the DGCA would seek all venues to sign agreements and MoUs to develop air transportation of cargo and people from and to Kuwait International Airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Malaysia is hosting this international conference, which would serve as a venue for regional and international aviation collaboration in addition to formulating policies connected with the industry.

