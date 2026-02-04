KUWAIT CITY - The new Kuwait International Airport project is not just a building, as it is the gateway of the country to the future, keeping pace with the latest global technologies in the field of aviation, say those in charge of the project.

According to the Government Performance Monitoring Agency in a post on its ‘X’ platform account on Monday, the completion rate of the project as of December 2025 reached around 81.14 percent.

It indicated that T2 Airport Terminal is one of the most vital and strategic projects in the country. Its role extends beyond simply increasing passenger capacity, because it serves as a global air hub connecting the East and West, thereby, redefining the concept of travel in the Gulf and Middle East region and establishing a new era of leadership in the aviation sector.

The project includes a passenger jetway that is around 550 meters long and 75 meters wide, featuring two main lanes, each with three traffic lanes and parking on both sides.

The lane closest to the terminal is designated for taxis, while the other lane is open to all passengers. The passenger arrival area has five entrances: the two outer entrances are for business and first-class passengers, while the three middle entrances are for economy class passengers.

The terminal also features a central concourse with signage directing passengers to their gates, as well as lounge areas furnished specifically for the project using environmentally friendly materials and a selection of restaurants and cafés.

The airport has 189 elevators, 94 of which are panoramic, along with 30 jetways – nine for Type C aircraft and 21 for Type C and Type F aircraft.

The project includes short-term parking with about 5,000 spaces, general parking, parking for people with disabilities, multi-passenger vehicle parking, and parking for electric vehicles, including spaces with charging points and others designated for environmentally friendly vehicles.

The parking garage consists of four floors, three of which are for parking and one for services, distributed to eight sections separated by open spaces. The project features extensive green spaces with more than 87,600 plants, in addition to around 4,000 concrete planters covering the parking garage facades. Irrigation relies on collected water and treated wastewater.

The third phase of the project includes the buildings, support services for the new passenger terminal, most notably the main building cooling plant, the catering building responsible for preparing and supplying meals to aircraft, and the technical support building responsible for shipping and storing materials for the airside.

This is in addition to the airside infrastructure works, including the eastern reservoir for collecting and reusing rainwater for irrigation, along with a similar reservoir on the western side of the project. The project also features a strategic tunnel, constructed at a depth of about 17 meters and extending for about five kilometers, to serve future projects and directly connect to the new passenger terminal (T2).

