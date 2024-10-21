Dubai's Emirates has ordered five Boeing 777F freighters and will make a decision this year on a purchase of further Boeing or Airbus models for its fleet beyond 2028/29, the airline said on Monday.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report last week that Emirates had ordered current-generation 777F freighters in September, part of a batch of new orders for 11 777F freighters disclosed by Boeing without giving airline names earlier this month.

In a statement, Emirates said it had also signed a multi-year lease extension with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for four Boeing 777Fs that it already operates.

Emirates also said it was in talks to choose between two newer models, the Airbus A350F and the freighter version of the Boeing 777X (also known as 777-8F), and would make a decision by year-end.

Airline president Tim Clark last week renewed criticism of delays in the 777X passenger version and voiced concerns over a corporate crisis at Boeing.

Monday's statement reaffirmed Emirates' commitment to a delayed project to convert 10 passenger Boeing 777-3000ERs into freighters with Israel Aerospace Industries, without naming the Israeli company.

Emirates signed a deal with IAI to convert the planes into freighters in November 2021, reflecting closer business ties after the UAE in 2020 became the first Arab state to open diplomatic relations with Israel in almost three decades.

Business executives in both countries have said the broader ties remain intact but that the war in Gaza has cooled activity, with less public emphasis placed on the relationship.

Emirates is the world's largest Boeing 777 operator and one of the world's largest cargo carriers.

Boeing forecasts an additional 2,845 freighters will enter service over the next 20 years to support growing global trade and e-commerce demand.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)