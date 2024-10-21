Salalah – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is focusing on promoting Dhofar as a year-round tourist destination, with an aim to attract new markets and boost visitor numbers to the southern region of Oman.

As part of the initiative, 26 travel agencies from Armenia landed on Sunday in Salalah for a familiarisation trip for representatives from the Caucasus country. These trips provided a firsthand experience of Dhofar’s rich historical and cultural attractions, offering a glimpse of the region’s unique appeal to potential tourists.

The fam trips coincide with Dhofar’s annual charter flight season, during which over 400 special flights typically land in Salalah from Europe.

Speaking at the 2nd Arab Forum for Tourism Statistics earlier this month, H E Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, announced that more than 450 charter flights are expected this winter season, providing a significant boost to Dhofar’s tourism industry.

Dhofar received its first charter flight of the season from Hungary on October 13, bringing 176 tourists, including 46 representatives from Hungarian tourism offices. This marked a strong start to the season, with more flights from Europe expected in the coming months.

To further entice visitors, the ministry hosted a series of events under the banner Marhaba Dhofar (Welcome to Dhofar) in September.

These events targeted both regional and international markets, with a focus on strengthening tourism ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The events drew participation from over 50 tourism companies and 15 media professionals from Saudi Arabia, featuring business meetings between Omani and Saudi companies as well as visits to key tourist sites across Dhofar governorate.

