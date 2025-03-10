Berlin: The Sultanate of Oman concluded its participation in The International Tourism Fair (ITB) Berlin 2025 with signing of a number of agreements and the launch of partnership programmes between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the tourism organisations and authorities of a number of countries.

The programmes offer a number of joint tourism packages including execution of programmes that contribute to continued tourism development.

The Sultanate’s pavilion in the fair received a huge number of visitors which enriched its tourism products and heritage potentials. The Sultanate’s pavilion also reflected the tourism diversity, the tourism investment opportunities and the services and programmes offered by the Omani companies participating in the fair.

The tourism partners held a number of bilateral meetings with their counterparts in the international companies for the review of the mechanisms of executing joint programmes to attract different international markets to Oman and to empower the tourism sector by offering the Oman products as an ideal choice meeting their aspirations.

The participating establishments presented their plans and programmes supportive to tourism and the tourism services, and facilities offered to visitors. The participating establishments also reviewed their services and shows organised by the hotels, resorts and integrated tourism complexes.

Saada bint Abdullah Al Harthi, Director of Department of Markets Development at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism reaffirmed that

the cooperation between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the tourism partners in the tourism sector contributes to creation of an environment attractive to business development and empowerment of the tourism companies and hotel establishments participating in the ITB Fair which keep abreast to the strategy of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the national vision of the Sultanate of Oman.

She said that the Ministry through its participation in such fairs aimed to boost the presence in the world tourism arena and to create a platform for the targeted tourism markets.

She also reaffirmed that ITB Berlin 2025 is an opportunity for meeting with the tourism companies of the other world tourism markets which contributes to boosting the relations between the partners in the tourism sector.

