Oman’s tourism sector is poised for significant growth, with plans to create over 500,000 jobs and attract investments totalling around OMR19 billion ($49 billion) by 2040, according to Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

Addressing the Shura Council, Al Mahrouqi outlined a comprehensive strategy to boost the sector, which is set to contribute OMR3 billion, or 3.5 percent, to the country’s GDP by 2030 - a marked increase from previous years, reported Times of Oman.

This growth is aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s broader economic diversification goals, positioning tourism as a cornerstone of the nation’s future development.

The Minister highlighted that the contribution of the tourism sector has risen from OMR1.8bn in 2019 to OMR2 billion in 2023.

The sector’s direct added value also grew from OMR873 million in 2019 to OMR1 billion in 2023, signalling a positive trend that is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Speaking about domestic tourism, the Minister said that the number of local visitors increased from 10 million in 2019 to 13 million in 2023, while domestic tourism spending grew from OMR732 million in 2019 to OMR830mn in 2023. This growth is driven by ongoing investments and a focus on developing and renovating key tourist destinations across Oman.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).