Egypt - Aswan has been named the “Tourist City of the Year” for 2026 by the Developing-8 (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation after winning the majority of votes from member states.

The Egyptian city secured the title, awarded for the second consecutive year, following a competition against three other nominated cities from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Pakistan.

The selection followed a coordinated effort between the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which submitted a comprehensive file and promotional materials detailing the city’s tourism infrastructure and assets.

Established in 1997, the D-8 Organisation serves as a framework for cooperation among its members in various sectors, including tourism. The group comprises nine countries—Egypt, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey—with a collective population exceeding 1.2 billion people.

According to the nomination file, the award reflects Aswan’s historical and cultural position as well as its status as a tourist destination. Officials expect the designation to increase tourism traffic to Egypt and Aswan from within the D-8 member states.

