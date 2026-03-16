Egypt - Madinet Masr reported strong financial and operational results for 2025, supported by robust new sales, accelerated unit deliveries and continued progress across its flagship developments.

The company recorded total revenues of EGP 11.7bn, representing a 38.4% year-on-year increase, while net profit rose 23.8% to EGP 3.6bn, reflecting higher revenue recognition from both contracted sales and completed deliveries.

New sales reached EGP 52.6bn in 2025, up 10.7% compared with FY 2024, driven by sustained demand across the developer’s master-planned communities and the launch of higher-value inventory. In the fourth quarter alone, new sales totalled EGP 16.1bn, underscoring continued market appetite.

Operationally, the company significantly accelerated delivery activity, handing over 1,941 units in 2025 compared with 645 units in the previous year, primarily across Taj City and Sarai. Revenues from deliveries tripled to EGP 3.1bn, highlighting steady construction progress and project execution.

Gross profit rose to EGP 7.0bn, up 22.2% year on year, while EBITDA increased 16.8% to EGP 4.7bn. The more moderate growth reflects a shift in the revenue mix towards deliveries, which typically carry lower margins than new sales.

The company maintained a solid financial position, ending the year with net debt of EGP 329.2m and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.07. Cash collections reached EGP 15.9bn.

Madinet Masr invested EGP 8.0bn in construction and infrastructure capital expenditure, primarily directed towards Taj City, Sarai and Talala New Heliopolis, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its development pipeline.

With an unrecognised revenue backlog of EGP 94.8bn, the company has strong visibility over future revenue generation and cash flows, positioning it to sustain its growth trajectory in Egypt’s evolving real estate market.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

