MUSCAT - Asyad Group, the Sultanate of Oman’s integrated logistics provider, reported higher net profit for 2025, underpinned by its diversified operations across shipping, ports, freight forwarding and transport services.

According to the Board of Directors’ report, the Group posted a net profit of RO 60.64 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, up from RO 52.87 million in 2024.

Operating profit, however, declined to RO 45.59 million from RO 55.20 million, reflecting weaker shipping segment revenues, alongside IPO-related costs and higher depreciation linked to vessel acquisitions.

Wholly owned by Oman Investment Authority, Asyad Group operates across a broad spectrum of logistics activities, including maritime transport, ports and free zones, freight forwarding, express and postal services, as well as ship repair.

Performance across key subsidiaries improved overall during the year, supported by restructuring measures and stronger contributions from core maritime and logistics assets.

The Group’s principal subsidiaries include Asyad Shipping Company (ASC), Asyad Drydock Company (ADC), Asyad Logistics (AL), Oman National Transport Company (ONTC), National Ferries Company (NFC), Oman Rail Company (ORC) and Asyad Ports & Freezone (APFZ).

During 2025, Asyad reduced its stake in ASC to 80 per cent following its IPO on the Muscat Stock Exchange, while retaining full ownership of most other entities.

As part of an internal reorganisation, Oman Logistics Company and Salalah Free Zone were brought under APFZ.

In addition, the Group holds a portfolio of joint ventures and associate companies across key ports and industrial hubs. Its joint ventures include Port of Duqm Company, Sohar Industrial Port Company and Sohar International Development Company, in each of which it holds a 50 per cent stake.

It also maintains associate-level investments in Duqm Industrial Land Company (25 per cent), Duqm Logistic Lands and Investment Company (40 per cent) and Salalah Port Services Company (20 per cent).

These shareholdings were transferred to APFZ as part of the restructuring programme, consolidating port and freezone-related investments under a single platform.

Collectively, subsidiaries generated revenues of RO 496.6 million in 2025, marginally higher than RO 493.0 million in 2024, while net profit rose to RO 62.0 million from RO 45.2 million.

Asyad Shipping remained the largest contributor, recording revenues of RO 337.2 million and profit of RO 56.4 million, with improved profitability despite slightly lower revenues.

Asyad Drydock Company posted higher revenue of RO 65.4 million and profit of RO 6.1 million, while Asyad Logistics grew revenue to RO 66.6 million but reported a loss of RO 3.9 million.

Elsewhere, ONTC delivered steady results with revenue of RO 8.4 million and profit of RO 1.1 million, while NFC remained modestly profitable.

ORC continued to record a small loss, whereas APFZ reported revenue of RO 16.8 million and a profit of RO 2.3 million, reversing a loss in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the Group said it will focus on expanding its integrated logistics offerings to drive cross-selling opportunities and leverage scale efficiencies.

It also plans to pursue international expansion through mergers and acquisitions across its logistics verticals, supporting growth, diversification and long-term shareholder value.

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