Muscat: The Committee for the development of Wakan village (located in Wadi Mustal in the Wilayat of Nakhal) held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by Eng. Masoud Said Al Hashimi, Governor of South Al Batinah, to review the latest developments in the project, including the road route, water supplies, and tourism projects such as guest houses and mountain trails.

Wakan Village has received attention of tourism department due to its unique natural features and picturesque views, making it a distinctive tourist destination that attracts visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate.

The village of Wakan is located in Wadi Mustal in the Wilayat of Nakhal at an altitude of approximately 2,000 metres above sea level, and is about 150 kilometres from Muscat.

The road leading to it is characterised by valleys, which requires the use of four-wheel drive vehicles to reach it.

The development project aims to enhance the village’s tourism infrastructure, improve access to it, and support eco-hospitality projects and mountain trails, thus enhancing its position as an integrated eco-tourism destination that contributes to supporting the local tourism sector.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

