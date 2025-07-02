Nizwa – Issa Saif al Riyami, a farmer in Nizwa, has turned a passion for farming into a successful commercial venture. This year, he cultivated four varieties of grapes – Halawani, Green Spanish, Red Italian and Finnish – on a one-and-a-half-acre farm.

Riyami overcame early irrigation challenges by adopting drip irrigation, a move he described as essential for maintaining quality and conserving water. “Using modern irrigation is crucial,” he said. “It allows us to conserve water and maintain high-quality, consistent harvests.”

Encouraged by this season’s yield, Riyami plans to expand the vineyard, introduce new varieties of grapes, and focus on quality improvements to meet demands of local and regional markets. He also intends to promote Omani grapes through exhibitions and agricultural festivals, while building better market access for domestic produce.

In a first for Dakhliyah, Riyami has introduced agritourism on his farm, offering visitors the chance to participate in grape picking and learn about sustainable farming. This initiative, he believes, can raise public awareness and offer alternative income sources. “Through agritourism, people forge a connection with their food’s source and value the effort behind each harvest,” he said. “It’s a learning journey and a community builder.”

Riyami urged the younger generation to see farming as a viable career. “Agriculture is not just work; it’s a passion and an opportunity for the future. It is a promising sector that can enhance our national economy.”

