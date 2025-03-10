Said Ahmad founded Al Fawaz Tours in 1989 in Salalah. At the time, Oman’s tourism sector was in its infancy, particularly in the southern Dhofar Governorate.

By launching Al Fawaz Tours, Said Ahmad became a pioneer, establishing one of the first dedicated destination management companies (DMCs) in the area.

Initially, the company focused on showcasing Dhofar’s unique natural beauty and cultural heritage — from its monsoon-fed green hills to the historic frankincense trails — to a largely regional clientele. Said Ahmad’s hands-on leadership and deep passion for his homeland quickly helped Al Fawaz Tours gain a reputation for offering authentic, immersive experiences.

Key achievements

Under Said Ahmad’s guidance, Al Fawaz Tours evolved from a small local operation into a premier tourism provider with a national reach. By the 1990s and early 2000s, the company expanded beyond Dhofar, opening a branch in Muscat to serve visitors across Oman. Significant milestones included diversifying tour offerings to cover the entire Sultanate of Oman and attracting international markets.

Al Fawaz Tours became synonymous with comprehensive travel services — from airport pickups to guided expeditions — delivering quality experiences at every step.

Said Ahmad also established strong partnerships with hotels and global travel agents, earning industry accolades through positive reviews and a high rate of repeat clientele.

Today, Al Fawaz Tours is celebrated as a trusted guide to Oman’s wonders, offering everything from cultural city tours to desert safaris and coastal getaways, all with seamless service. His 35+ years of dedication highlight his remarkable success in building a sustainable tourism brand from the ground up.

Long-term vision

Said Ahmad envisions Al Fawaz Tours as a global leader in showcasing Oman’s cultural and natural treasures. His goal is to position Dhofar as a must-visit destination beyond the regional market, expanding its appeal to travellers worldwide.

Beyond merely growing the business, he is dedicated to preserving Oman’s authenticity — ensuring that tourism development respects local traditions and the environment. His company also plays a vital role in Oman’s economic diversification, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the nation’s tourism sector growth.

To achieve this vision, Said Ahmad has implemented several key strategies:

• Diversification of Services: Al Fawaz Tours offers a broad spectrum of experiences, from northern Oman’s cultural tours to southern Oman’s eco-adventures, desert camping in the Rub al Khali and bespoke travel packages. By catering to diverse market segments — including families, adventure seekers, cultural tourists and cruise travellers — his company remains resilient in fluctuating travel seasons.

• Commitment to Quality: Said Ahmad emphasises high service standards, ensuring well-trained guides, seamless logistics and top-tier customer experiences. His insistence on quality has led to strong client loyalty and positive reviews, reinforcing Al Fawaz Tours’ reputation.

• International Partnerships: Recognising the power of global outreach, Said Ahmad forged ties with international tour operators and actively participated in travel expos like ITB Berlin and World Travel Market in London.

Collaborating with airlines and Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, he successfully facilitated direct charter flights from new source markets like Hungary, broadening Dhofar’s international appeal.

• Adaptive Business Development: He expanded Al Fawaz Tours’ infrastructure, opening a Muscat office and investing in a modern fleet of vehicles. He also established a Desert Camp to enhance the company’s adventure offerings, vertically integrating services for seamless travel experiences.

Promoting Dhofar

Said Ahmad’s work has been instrumental in elevating Dhofar’s profile in global tourism. His company played a key role in launching direct charter flights to Salalah and integrating Dhofar into Middle Eastern cruise itineraries. Additionally, he promotes Dhofar’s year-round tourism potential, advocating for its lush summer monsoon season as well as its mild winter months for adventure activities.

His efforts have positioned Salalah as “Oman’s southern gem,” attracting visitors seeking a blend of relaxation and exploration.

A forward-thinking entrepreneur, Said Ahmad has embraced digital transformation in tourism.

Al Fawaz Tours was among the first Omani tour companies to launch an online booking platform, integrating e-commerce tools for seamless reservations. He also leverages social media to engage travellers and utilises customer feedback to refine offerings.

Beyond technology, he champions sustainable tourism. Under his leadership, Al Fawaz Tours employs eco-friendly practices, such as operating a fuel-efficient vehicle fleet, minimising waste at its desert camp and supporting conservation initiatives in protected natural areas.

He believes that responsible tourism benefits both the local community and the environment, ensuring Oman’s beauty is preserved for future generations.

