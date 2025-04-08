Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is working to offset the potential impact of Oman Air’s reduced international routes by expanding alternative travel options and targeting emerging tourism markets, according to Salim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, reported Muscat Daily.

Speaking to a local radio station, Al Mahrouqi acknowledged that the restructuring of the national carrier would “undoubtedly have a direct effect on Omani tourism”. However, he said the ministry is actively pursuing strategies to maintain momentum in the sector.

“We are now concentrating on increasing our presence in new and emerging markets such as China, Russia, and the Far East. Our target is to attract three million tourists from these markets,” he said.

He noted that the restructuring of Oman Air is aligned with the ministry’s long-term objectives and expressed optimism that the airline would recover and regain financial stability by next year.

In response to the flight reductions, the ministry is also focusing on charter flight operations. Al Mahrouqi said the model had yielded promising results in Dhofar, with 500 charter flights received between October 2023 and April 2024.

“This model has proven successful, and we are planning to expand it to the other key regions like Muscat, Suhar and Musandam, especially after the completion of the new airport in Musandam,” he said.

Efforts are also underway to restore routes previously suspended by international carriers.

“There are several well-established international airlines that had previously halted services to Oman, and we are working hard to bring them back by offering additional incentives,” he added.

The minister stressed that these measures are aimed at preserving Oman’s competitiveness as a tourist destination despite current airline limitations.

According to the ministry, tourism contributed 2.4% to Oman’s GDP in 2021. The target is to raise this to 5% by 2030 and 10% by 2040. To support this, the ministry is encouraging local businesses to register with the ‘Oman Tourism Hub’, a platform that enables participation in national and international promotional campaigns.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).