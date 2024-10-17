Egypt - The cabinet has approved a presidential draft resolution on the Regular Air Services agreement signed between Egypt and Oman, as per a statement.

The agreement aims to set a legal framework for air transport relations to operate regular flights between the two countries, while ensuring equitable opportunities for the concerned airlines.

The cabinet has also ratified the Ministry of Transport’s proposal to regulate the General Authority for Roads and Bridges.

Moreover, the cabinet has greenlit a draft resolution to establish some technological universities in Fayoum and Assiut.

