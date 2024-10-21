Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air plans to increase the direct flights frequency to Singapore from its hub in capital Manama - from the present three-flights-a-week to a daily schedule. By month-end, Gulf Air will begin flying non-stop to the vibrant Asian hub on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner,

By month-end, the airline's operations on the sector will surge from the present three-flights-a-week to a daily schedule, thus offering passengers greater convenience and flexibility, said a statement from Gulf Air.

The expanded schedule comes as part of Gulf Air's broader strategy to strengthen its global network, focusing on key destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

Since its inception in 2021, the Singapore route has been a cornerstone of Gulf Air's network, reflecting the city-state's status as a leading global hub for commerce and tourism.

The move is expected to cater to the growing demand for travel between the two countries, bolstering connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, said the statement.

The introduction of daily flights will further elevate this destination and cater to the needs of a wider range of travellers, it added.

“Gulf Air has been instrumental in connecting Bahrain to the world. This strategic move strengthens our global network while offering passengers enhanced flexibility and access to one of Asia’s most vibrant hubs, ultimately unlocking new opportunities for travelers. By fostering these connections, Gulf Air solidifies its role as a key driver of economic growth and cultural exchange," said a spokesperson for the Bahrain flag-carrier.

Travel industry experts believe the increased frequency on the Bahrain-Singapore route will have a positive impact on both tourism and business travel, reinforcing ties between the two regions. Daily flights are expected to provide improved flexibility for travellers, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

