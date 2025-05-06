Qatar Airways is finalizing a deal to buy around 100 widebody jets from Boeing, with an option to buy as many more, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East trip, which begins next week and includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is expected to see some major investments in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Qatar Airways and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

Last month, Reuters exclusively reported that Trump was poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion.

According to the Bloomberg News report, several top Middle East airlines are racing to secure major agreements ahead of Trump's upcoming visit.

Qatar Airways is putting the "final touches" to its order for Boeing widebody jets, the report added.

It has cashed in on a booming travel environment, connecting major international destinations through its hub in Doha.

