KUWAIT: Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah met Monday with Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa on how to enhance cooperation in civil aviation.

In a press statement, the DGCA said the meeting addressed mechanisms for exchanging technical and operational expertise, coordinating joint efforts to advance the civil aviation sector in line with global developments, and reflecting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships and integration in air transport, applying best practices in airport operations, and ensuring the safety and security of air navigation.

Discussions also covered the need to improve the efficiency of national workforces, expand specialized training programs, and exchange information on aviation safety, security, and navigation systems - all aimed at building a sustainable aviation ecosystem that supports the national economy and aligns with international standards.

