Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has renewed its long-term partnership with global technology firm Thales to maintain and support key security systems at Bahrain International Airport (BIA), it was announced at the Dubai Airshow.

The agreement ensures the uninterrupted operation of BIA’s digital security infrastructure, including airport security cameras, access control, public announcements, and related system integrations. The partnership aligns with Bahrain’s digital transformation vision and is intended to support smart and secure airport operations.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to maintaining robust and advanced digital infrastructure at the heart of the airport’s operations,” said Ahmed Naeemi, chief technology officer of Gulf Air Group, who noted that the technology helps ensure systems “operate reliably every day.”

Thales’ integrated security system uses advanced tools and video analytics to help identify and track persons of interest, while co-ordinating digital and physical security measures to mitigate the impact of potential cyber incidents.

The announcement was made in the presence of BAC acting chief executive officer Ahmed Janahi during the Dubai Airshow.

