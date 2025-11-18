Boeing and Gulf Air, the national air carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the airline has finalised a firm order for 15 787 Dreamliners with options for three more as the Bahrain-based carrier looks to further develop its international network.

The order adds three Boeing 787s to the airline’s commitment this July and brings Gulf Air’s order book to 17 of the versatile widebody jets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow by Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, and Brad McMullen, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Khalid Husain Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, said, “Today’s signing marks a significant advancement in Gulf Air’s long-term fleet development efforts. By confirming our acquisition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, we are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers. This agreement also builds on the long-established relationship between Gulf Air and Boeing, a partnership that has supported our growth for decades.”

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, stated, “Gulf Air is taking exciting steps to expand its global footprint and we are honored the airline has confirmed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as the cornerstone of its fleet today and in the decades ahead. The 787’s superior efficiency and passenger comfort fit perfectly with Gulf Air’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence."