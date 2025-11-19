Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operating and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced the preparation to renew its long-term partnership with Thales, a global leader in high technologies in defence, aerospace, cyber & digital.

The announcement was attended by BAC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief of Airport Operations Ahmed Mohamed Janahi and Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer Ahmed Naeemi, at Dubai Airshow, which continues at Dubai World Central until November 21.

As per the agreement, Thales will continue providing maintenance and support for BIA’s security systems, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of a world-class airport experience, in line with Bahrain’s digital transformation vision. The partnership ensures seamless performance across key platforms, including airport security cameras, airport access control, airport public announcements, and all related system integrations.

Naeemi said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to maintaining robust and advanced digital infrastructure at the heart of the airport’s operations. Thales’s technology helps us ensure that our systems operate reliably every day and continue to evolve in line with global aviation standards. It plays an important role in supporting the reliability and performance of our core systems, supporting us to meet the expectations of both passengers and stakeholders. We look forward to further strengthening this collaboration as BIA continues its growth.”

Ravoire said: “Our partnership with BAC has always been rooted in a shared ambition to elevate airport operations through reliability and innovation. Renewing this agreement reflects our commitment to supporting BIA with secure, future-ready systems that keep pace with the evolving needs of passengers, stakeholders and the wider aviation ecosystem.”

Thales’s integrated security system uses advanced tools and video analytics to help identify and track persons of interest, while coordinating digital and physical security measures to reduce the impact of potential cyber incidents on airport operations.

