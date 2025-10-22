Bahrain - Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa attended the agreement signing between Bahrain Airport Company and Valo Aviation.

The signing was also attended by Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi, Civil Aviation Affairs Under-Secretary Hussain Al Shuail, Bahrain Airport Company chief executive officer Mohamed Al Binfalah and Valo Aviation CEO Hanna Hakamo.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla said Bahrain is continuing to develop its private aviation sector as a vital part of the air transport system, keeping pace with regional and international market developments. He highlighted strategic support to create a modern operating environment that attracts investors and diversifies the national economy.

He highlighted that advanced private aviation infrastructure is key to reinforcing Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) status as an effective centre for these services. He noted that the new partnership with Valo Aviation reflects confidence in Bahrain’s operating environment and enhances co-operation between the ministry and Gulf Air Group to develop the sector.

The agreement covers building a facility for maintenance, repair, and ground services for private jets at Bahrain International Airport.

The agreement enables Valo Aviation to build a 6,000-sqm state-of-the-art VIP jet facility, supporting its plans to expand operations and sustainability in Bahrain.

Mr Taqi said this partnership aligns with Gulf Air Group’s strategy to position the kingdom as a regional hub for high-quality air services with sustainable infrastructure that meets market needs and appeals to investors.

Ms Hakamo described the agreement as a significant step for Valo Aviation, a long-term investment supporting modern business jets such as the Falcon 10X and Gulfstream G700. She appreciated the support from the ministry and Bahrain Airport Company, confirming the company’s commitment to sustainable investment and quality job creation in the sector.

