The Abu Dhabi-listed Burjeel Holdings has entered a joint venture with Colombian healthcare provider Keralty S.A.S, to launch Al Kalma, a healthcare brand that will expand into Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, through specialised primary care centres and mental health services.

The JV will be operated through a newly formed holding company established in the Abu Dhabi Global Market jurisdiction. Burjeel Holdings and Keralty will each hold an equal 50% shareholding.

The companies said they are targeting a “rapid roll-out in the Middle East, with the potential to extend subsequently into North Africa.” Services will be extended beyond the region “by evaluating each market and executing the strategy on a country-by-country basis.”

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

