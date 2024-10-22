Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) is moving to expand the use of robotic surgery in all its operating rooms, said Dr Majid Al Fayyad, CEO of the hospital.

"After our success in implementing the first global full heart transplant using a robot, we hope to use robots as our first option in the future," Dr Al Fayyad said on the sidelines of his participation in a discussion panel on Innovation in healthcare, within the Global Health Exhibition GHE that kicked off in Riyadh.

He pointed out that pioneering robotic surgery was the result of intensive preparatory efforts, including equipping the operating rooms with the latest technologies and training staff thoroughly, while maintaining a delicate balance between bold innovation and strict safety measures, to ensure the achievement of results that enhance patient safety.

Integrating AI

Dr Al Fayyad stressed that KFSHRC is working on integrating the latest artificial intelligence applications into its medical operations to enhance the level of accuracy and efficiency, which will push the boundaries of innovation to unprecedented levels in the medical field, and allows us to share these experiences globally.

Recently, KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and the 20th globally, for the second year in a row, among the top 250 academic healthcare institutions around the world, and the most valuable health brand in the kingdom and the Middle East, according to "finance Brand" for 2024, and was also included in the list of the best smart hospitals in the world for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

