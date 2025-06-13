In a candid conversation with Saudi Gazette, Omar Malabarey, newly appointed Country General Manager for Becton Dickinson in Saudi Arabia, shares his vision for the company’s role in the Kingdom’s fast-evolving healthcare sector. With decades of experience across public and private healthcare, Malabarey discusses BD’s commitment to local talent development, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships aligned with Vision 2030.



Q: Congratulations on your appointment as General Manager of BD in Saudi Arabia. Can you share your journey leading to this role and what it means to you?



A: My journey in healthcare has been both dynamic and fulfilling. I graduated in Radiological Sciences from the University of Wales (UK)and began my career as a radiology technologist at a Military hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Following a decade in public healthcare, I transitioned to the corporate sector, where I held several senior leadership roles in digital health services. My journey then took me to the Ministry of Investment (formerly SAGIA), where I was the managing director for healthcare investment and promotion efforts responsible of medical devices , medical services , digital health and pharmaceutical investments . Before joining BD, I held the role of Chief commercial officer (CCO)at the National Unified Procurement Company) NUPCO.



Stepping into this role at BD is a natural continuation of my mission to enhance the healthcare ecosystem system in KSA. BD has a legacy of innovation in medical technology, and I am honoured to lead its efforts in Saudi Arabia to drive impactful healthcare transformation.



Q: What are your immediate priorities as you take on this role?



A: My priorities span both internal and external objectives. Internally, I am focused on fostering a strong, collaborative workplace culture. A key priority is to establish BD as an employer of choice in Saudi Arabia, attracting and retaining top local talent while ensuring alignment with the Kingdom’s Saudization initiatives.



Externally, my goal is to strengthen BD’s presence and visibility in the Saudi market. While BD products are widely recognized, our corporate brand needs greater prominence among healthcare stakeholders. I want to position BD as not just a provider of high-quality medical technology but also as a key partner in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program. Our focus is on value-driven healthcare—delivering not just products but comprehensive solutions, education, and best practices that enhance patient outcomes.



A strong part of my role will be pursue rolling out our Signature Programmes™ in Saudi Arabia, which focus on three critical areas: Patient Safety, Healthcare Worker Safety, and Healthcare Efficiency. These initiatives are designed to enhance infection control, improve hospital workflows, and to help ensure the safety of both patients and medical professionals. Through these programmes, BD is helping hospitals and healthcare institutions in Saudi Arabia implement best practices that drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.



Q: Why is Saudi Arabia a strategic market for BD, and how does the company align with Vision 2030?



A: Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rapid and ambitious healthcare transformation under the leadership of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman and HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Vision 2030’s Health Sector Transformation Program aims to create a world-class healthcare system that is efficient, patient-centric, and digitally advanced.



BD is fully aligned with this vision. We are not just a medical technology provider but a healthcare solutions partner, committed to driving innovation, education, and collaboration. Our focus is on automation, digital health solutions, and value-based procurement, all of which contribute to making healthcare more efficient and accessible.



Saudi Arabia’s commitment to digitalization is unmatched. It is the leading nation in digitization, and we see this reflected in healthcare. BD is supporting this shift by introducing smart medication management systems and robotics to enhance pharmacy automation, reduce human error, and improve patient care.



Q: BD has several initiatives in Saudi Arabia. Can you highlight some of the key programs and investments?



A: Certainly. BD has evolved from a scientific office to a full commercial entity in Saudi Arabia, employing approximately 170 professionals and working alongside seven strategic distributors. Our commitment to Saudization is strong, and we continue to develop local talent in line with national workforce initiatives.



One of our most exciting developments is the BD Training Center in Riyadh, which officially launched in April this year. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for healthcare professionals, providing hands-on training on BD’s medical technologies, best practices, and clinical applications. It will also support technical training for engineers, ensuring seamless device maintenance and optimization.



Recently, we also hosted our inaugural BD Healthcare Summit in Riyadh under the theme ‘Embracing a Value Driven Future,’ bringing together healthcare leaders to explore how AI, automation, and workforce empowerment can drive better outcomes in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



Additionally, BD has established a Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing our commitment to regional operations and market expansion.



On the collaboration front, we have signed an MoU with STC to explore digital health solutions and are in discussions with multiplekey players to drive healthcare innovation. We also have an ongoing partnership with the Saudi Nursing Association, focusing on enhancing nursing education and clinical competency.



Q: What are some of the new technologies BD is bringing to Saudi Arabia?



A: Saudi Arabia is embracing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and BD is at the forefront of this transformation. One of our key areas of focus is medication management systems and robotics, which optimize pharmacy automation, helping to ensure precise and efficient medication dispensing. These technologies not only enhance patient safety but also improve workflow efficiency in hospitals and pharmacies.



We are also expanding our digital health solutions, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s drive for smart healthcare systems. Our goal is to integrate automation, data-driven healthcare, and AI-supported medical technologies that elevate patient care standards.



Q: Are there any partnerships or collaborations BD is working on in Saudi Arabia?



A: Yes, partnerships are a key pillar of BD’s strategy in Saudi Arabia. We have collaborated with Al Mujtamaa Pharmacy, making it the first digitally enabled pharmacy in Saudi Arabia using BD’s advanced technology solutions. Additionally, BD has signed an MoU with STC, with further partnerships in discussion with Mobily and others toadvance digital healthcare and supply chain efficiency.



A notable collaboration is our partnership with the Saudi Nursing Association, which focuses on continuous education and professional development for nurses across the Kingdom. This initiative underscores BD’s commitment to capacity-building in the healthcare workforce.



Q: What key trends do you see shaping the future of the Saudi healthcare sector, and how is BD contributing?



A: The Saudi healthcare sector is moving toward value-based healthcare and value-based procurement models, where hospitals and institutions prioritize quality outcomes over mere cost efficiency. BD is actively engaging in this transition, particularly in laboratory solutions and diagnostics.



Another major trend is digital transformation, where automation and data analytics are playing a pivotal role in improving healthcare services. BD is driving innovation in pharmacy automation, digital medication management, and clinical diagnostics to support this shift.



Additionally, we see a strong push toward local manufacturing and public-private partnerships, and BD is keen to explore opportunities that align with these national priorities.



Q: As a leader, what is your vision for BD’s role in Saudi Arabia?



A: My vision is clear: BD is here to stay and to lead. We are not just another healthcare technology provider; we are a long-term partner in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare journey.



Our role extends beyond revenue growth—we are committed to delivering value to patients, healthcare professionals, and the government. BD will continue to support innovation, drive medical education, and contribute to the national healthcare transformation through strategic partnerships and advanced solutions.



A major part of this commitment is our focus on our Signature Programmes™, which align with the Kingdom’s healthcare objectives. Through our investments, workforce development, and collaborations, BD is reinforcing its position as a trusted healthcare enabler in the Kingdom.



Q: Any final thoughts or messages you’d like to share?



A: I want to emphasize that BD’s mission in Saudi Arabia is deeply rooted in improving patient care and healthcare efficiency. We are here not just to provide medical devices but to transform the healthcare experience, ensuring better outcomes for patients and healthcare professionals alike.



Innovation is at the heart of BD, and we will continue to introduce cutting-edge technologies and best practices that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Our training center, our partnerships, and our digital health initiatives all reflect BD’s dedication to making a meaningful impact in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).