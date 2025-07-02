Egypt - Opella has become the first global consumer healthcare company to achieve B Corp Certification after meeting the social and environmental standards set by B Lab, the non-profit organisation behind the accreditation.

The certification covers Opella’s global operations and follows a four-year transformation process, during which the company said it redefined its approach to sustainability, innovation and governance. The company demonstrated strong performance in areas including climate action, product sustainability, community health and leadership accountability.

“Being B Corp certified globally is a first step on our sustainability journey,” Julie Van Ongevalle, Opella President and CEO, said in a statement. “We owe it to the incredible work done by our 11,000 employees across the globe, our customers and our consumers. It is a commitment to redefine self-care by proving that business success and sustainability can and must go hand in hand.”

The company cited several achievements on its path to certification, including a 64% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019 and sourcing over 93% of its electricity from renewable sources. As of 2024, 97% of Opella’s paper-based packaging comes from certified or recycled materials.

Opella also reported that its partnerships with local non-governmental organisations on community programmes have directly benefited over one million people since 2022. In 2024 alone, its educational campaigns on health awareness and responsible medicine use reached over 129 million individuals.

“This recognition reflects the ambition that drives us forward,” said Marissa Saretsky, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Going through the certifying process has been an amazing catalyst to drive our sustainability transformation, spur innovation, and engage our employees. It sets a global benchmark, and we are committed to leading from the front by turning high standards into everyday action. This is just the beginning.”

Feirouz Ellouze, General Manager for Opella in Africa, the Middle East and Turkiye, added that the certification marks the beginning of a deeper commitment.

“B Corp certification marks the beginning of our journey to deepen our commitment to environmental stewardship,” Ellouze said. “At Opella, we believe that our mission to bring health into the hands of our consumers is inseparable from our responsibility to care for the planet. Sustainability isn’t a side initiative—it’s a core part of who we are and what we do. We can’t deliver health without honoring the planet—because true well-being begins with a thriving world.”

