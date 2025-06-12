The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has accorded initial approval to Yas Healthcare, a subsidiary of Das Holding, to establish the UAE’s first proton therapy centre in Dubai, marking a historic milestone in the advancement of cancer care in the region. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed by late 2028, with construction slated to start in early 2026.

It will be the first dedicated centre in the UAE to offer proton therapy, a highly advanced and precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumours with exceptional accuracy while sparing healthy tissue. The treatment is especially effective for paediatric cancers and tumours located near sensitive organs.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General, Dubai Health Authority, stated, “Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, we are committed to positioning Dubai as a global leader in healthcare. This proton therapy centre will enhance patient care, offering world-class, patient-centred treatment and improving access to specialised care that ensures better outcomes.

“This groundbreaking technology will advance cancer treatment options for our community and reinforce Dubai’s goal of ranking among the top 10 cities globally for healthy life expectancy. It also strengthens Dubai’s position as a key destination for advanced medical care and innovation, in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Proton therapy is a highly precise and advanced radiation treatment that delivers targeted doses to cancerous tumours while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This minimises side effects and is particularly effective for treating paediatric cancers and complex or sensitive tumour sites. The Yas Proton Therapy Centre will provide patients across the region with access to this specialised treatment for the first time, eliminating the need to travel abroad for care.

The project will be developed in strategic collaboration with the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), one of Asia’s leading authorities in oncology. NCCS will serve as the project consultant, bringing global clinical and technical expertise to the design and implementation of the facility.

Dr. Mohamad Zaki, Medical Director and General Manager of Yas Healthcare, said, “Global data indicates a rising number of cancer diagnoses, particularly among younger patients. Proton therapy provides a treatment option with fewer side effects and lower toxicity for certain cancer types. The Yas Proton Therapy Centre aims to improve accessibility and reduce costs by offering this treatment closer to home.”

Dr. Michael Wang, Chair of the Division of Radiation Oncology at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, added, “This milestone collaboration with Yas Healthcare reflects the National Cancer Centre Singapore’s leadership in radiation oncology, operating one of the largest proton beam facilities in Southeast Asia. We are excited to contribute our expertise as Yas Healthcare introduces this advanced technology to redefine cancer treatment in the GCC.”

The move to develop the new facility directly aligns with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 — key initiatives to enhance quality of life, improve health outcomes, and position Dubai as a premier destination for medical innovation and tourism. Dubai’s Medical Tourism Vision also aims to attract more than 500,000 international patients annually by 2025.

Construction work related to the project is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2028. Yas Healthcare’s official platforms will provide updates on the progress of the project and patient enrolment programmes.