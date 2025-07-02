Egypt - The Ministry of Health and Population has signed a cooperation protocol with the Chamber of Private Healthcare Providers to implement the “Golden 1,000 Days Initiative,” a national effort aimed at reducing unnecessary caesarean sections and enhancing maternal and child health services.

The agreement was signed at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital by Abla El-Alfi, Deputy Minister for Population and Family Development, and Alaa Abdel Meguid, President of the Chamber of Private Healthcare Providers, in the presence of Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, official spokesperson for the ministry, said the initiative focuses on improving care during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from pregnancy through age two—a period critical to a child’s long-term health and development.

He explained that the protocol aims to curb the rising rates of medically unnecessary C-sections by introducing specialised training programs for obstetricians and midwives and by establishing “Mother-and-Baby Friendly Neonatal Units” in line with global standards.

The initiative also includes expanded family counselling services covering nutrition, breastfeeding, mental health, and reproductive health. A nationwide public awareness campaign will accompany the initiative to educate families on the risks associated with elective caesarean deliveries.

As part of the agreement, neonatal care in private hospitals will be strengthened by upgrading incubators and clinical protocols, with the goal of lowering infant mortality rates. The initiative also supports postnatal family planning services and the training and integration of certified midwives into the healthcare system.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of equipping medical teams with the latest knowledge and raising community awareness to ensure the success of the initiative. He called for a unified national data system to track caesarean rates and evaluate the programme’s outcomes.

He noted that while Egypt has made progress in improving key health indicators, particularly in reducing mortality and morbidity, more work is needed to align with international standards—especially in maternal and reproductive health.

