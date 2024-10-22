Riyadh: King Fahad Medical City (KFMC), one of the components of the Riyadh Second Health Cluster, signed an agreement with Boston Oncology to establish an advanced manufacturing unit -- a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility -- for the production of T-cell immunotherapy using a closed clean system. T cells, known as T lymphocytes or thymocytes, are a type of white blood cell that play a critical role in the body's immune system.



The agreement, valued at over SAR 3 billion, aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position in advanced therapies, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on enhancing quality of life, improving public health, and increasing life expectancy. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition 2024 being held October 21 to 23.



The project, to be implemented at KFMC, aims to support the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation Program and achieve the goals of Vision 2030.



The 25-year agreement will contribute to improving recovery rates for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia by 50%, while reducing treatment costs by 30% compared to current expenses. Additionally, it will reduce cell manufacturing time by over 50%, enhancing the effectiveness of treatments and fostering a research environment in the field of immunotherapy and gene therapy for cancer.



The agreement seeks to create a robust research and innovation environment, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in immunotherapy and gene therapy.