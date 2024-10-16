UAE - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the Mena region, has invested AED20 million ($5.45 million) to launch nine new primary care clinics across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

These facilities will enhance access to comprehensive primary care services, catering to diverse demographic segments and improving community health outcomes.

The UAE’s healthcare strategy emphasises the importance of primary care in promoting preventive healthcare and managing chronic conditions through early detection and treatment.

Diverse range of services

Aligning with this vision, the new clinics will deliver a diverse range of services designed to meet the specific healthcare needs of various communities, including both residential and industrial areas, providing accessible high-quality care close to patients’ homes and workplaces.

The new primary care clinics will reinforce Burjeel Holdings’ established hub-and-spoke network, which is forecast to perform more than 300,000 outpatient visits per year and drive cross-group referrals. The facilities will serve as community-based hubs, offering convenient access to a variety of primary healthcare services, including obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, dental care, family medicine, and radiology. For more complex medical needs, patients are referred to Burjeel’s hospitals and day surgery centres, which provide secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care.

With this expansion, six clinics will open in the Abu Dhabi region (Medeor Al Nahyan, LLH Najda, LLH Ghayati, Lifecare Al Mafraq, LLH Al Nasser, and LLH Razeen), as well as two clinics in the Al Ain region (LLH Al Noud and LLH Al Hilal) and one clinic in Dubai (LLH Dubai Investment Park).

Broaden access to primary care

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “This is part of our ongoing efforts to broaden access to primary care across the UAE. This expansion underscores our commitment to supporting the nation’s healthcare objectives and ensuring that every resident has access to top-tier healthcare services, regardless of their location or demographic. The new facilities are strategically located to meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve, with a special focus on improving access to healthcare for industrial workers and expatriate populations.”

The new facilities are expected to be fully operational within the next two months.

