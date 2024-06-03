Manama, Bahrain : The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced a strategic partnership with Jasmi’s Corporation W.L.L. to support Bahraini employment and career development. With the help of Tamkeen’s National Employment Program, Jasmi's Corporation has created job opportunities for 21 Bahrainis across various departments. Additionally, Tamkeen's Wage Increment Program will benefit 52 existing Bahraini employees with salary increments. The collaboration will help bolster the local workforce and enhance career opportunities within the renowned quick-service restaurant chain.

Tamkeen Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Khalid AlBayat said, “Guided by our mandate to make Bahrainis the first choice of employment, we support enterprises that create employment opportunities and career growth for local talent. This support will help Jasmi’s Corporation enhance employee motivation and productivity while fostering a supportive work environment and contributing towards a more robust business ecosystem. Through our cooperation with local partners, we remain committed to nurturing sustainable growth and development, through supporting all sectors including the hospitality and restaurants, which topped all economic sectors in terms of growth rate in 2023 and contributed 1.8% of real GDP.”

Jasmi’s Corporation Vice-President, Adnan Al Ameen added, “As a Bahraini organization that originated as a small family business, we have always been committed to empowering Bahraini talent. We are grateful for Tamkeen’s support, which strengthens our own Bahrainization efforts while enabling us to create new job opportunities for Bahrainis. This will help us sustain the growth of our business while rewarding our existing high performers.”

An iconic brand of Bahrain's restaurants scene, Jasmi’s Corporation, has been a dominant player in the food services industry since its establishment in 1986. With 50 strategically located stores across the Kingdom, including sister companies such as Le Chocolat, Jio Chicken, Marash, and Bayt Al Ameen. The corporation continues to expand its reach while contributing significantly to the local economy.

Tamkeen’s support is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

