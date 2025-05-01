Dubai, UAE: At this year’s prestigious Middle East Business Awards, an exciting new player entered the spotlight: HumAIn Assets, a next-generation creative production engine designed to transform how content is made, blending human creativity with the speed and scale of artificial intelligence.

Launched officially during the recent Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA), HumAIn Assets is redefining what it means to deliver high-quality digital creative assets - images, video, text, and more - at a speed and price set by the user. This new platform eliminates the friction of creative agencies and freelancer platforms, utilising AI to provide a streamlined, scalable, human-guided alternative to content production.



Having been working in the background for the past twelve months under the Hoko ecosystem for global brands such as LVMH, DP World, ADGM, Mercedes-Benz, OKX and Tag Heuer - HumAIn Assets now brings this tailored workflow to the masses through their user-facing platform. Now everyone will have access to the same level of services as blue chip companies.

According to a recent report by McKinsey, projects estimate generative AI will add $4.4 trillion in value across industries, while they highlight that 75% of generative AI’s value lies in marketing and sales - areas where precision and speed matter most.



A guiding principle - AI as co-pilot, humans as pilots - is central to the HumAIn Assets model. At its core, the platform simplifies creative production to four essentials: your brief, your deadline, your budget, and delivery.

"HumAIn Assets isn’t another freelancer platform or DIY tool. We’ve stripped the creative workflow down to what really matters. There’s no bloat, no back-and-forth, just high-quality results delivered fast - backed by real creative professionals and smart AI systems.’’

HumAIn Assets Founder, Bally Singh

The platform positions itself between traditional agencies and automated AI tools, promising agency-quality content at AI-level speed - with flexibility that scales. From motion ads to social posts, product scripts to YouTube thumbnails, HumAIn Assets offers professional-grade results without the agency timescales and pricing.

’AI and AI tools are set for exponential growth, however the real value is in harnessing their power for real businesses and real-world outcomes. HumAIn Assets is ready to bring this real-world impact to businesses and projects of all sizes.’’

HumAIn Assets Co-founder, Scott Melker

Early access to HumAIn Assets is now open, with a tiered rollout of the platform scheduled for early Q3 2025. It’s an ideal solution for bootstrapping entrepreneurs, one-person shows, marketers, founders, and growing teams who need high-volume, high-quality content - without the headaches.

As businesses everywhere wrestle with the pace of innovation, the HumAIn Assets promise is simple: A creative workflow you can trust.

