RIYADH – The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY”) (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced it has been granted a regional headquarters (“RHQ”) license by the Ministry of Investments in Saudi Arabia (“MISA”).

The RHQ in Riyadh will provide strategic, administrative and corporate services for BNY in the Middle East. BNY’s existing Asset Servicing solutions delivered for clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA”) include Global Custody Services, Global Risk Solutions, Custody FX, and Institutional Accounting under a Capital Markets Authority license.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delivering on its Vision 2030, and we will continue to bring BNY’s expertise across the financial lifecycle to help the KSA achieve its ambitions,” said Hani Kablawi, Head of International at BNY. “Today’s announcement underscores the strategic importance of the Middle East in BNY’s international growth plans and our commitment to being an enduring partner to our clients across the region.”

BNY has a decades-long presence working with clients in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, providing access to global markets, building and delivering local markets infrastructure capabilities and supporting the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s capital markets landscape.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2025, BNY oversees $53.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com.