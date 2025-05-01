Blends low-code simplicity with pro-code power, enabling developers to build and deploy enterprise agents at scale

Delivers advanced orchestration by seamlessly integrating agents, robots, and people to create true agentic workflows

Builds on the world’s largest platform for enterprise automation, already trusted by more than 10,000 leading organizations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today launched its next-generation UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation, a groundbreaking platform designed to unify AI agents, robots, and people on a single intelligent system. With open and secure orchestration at its core, the platform transforms workflows by enabling the creation, deployment, and management of highly reliable AI agents, robots and people with unmatched scalability, flexibility, and compliance.

The UiPath Platform for agentic automation is easily accessible through a free trial on uipath.com, enabling everyone to begin building, deploying, and managing agents. Select capabilities will remain in preview and are expected to reach general availability throughout May.

Breaking Down the Barriers to Enterprise AI

While conversational AI and agent-based assistants have demonstrated isolated value, scaling AI across the enterprise has remained elusive. Key blockers include security and compliance risks, lack of reliability, stalled pilot programs, and fear of vendor lock-in.

The new UiPath Platform directly addresses these challenges, combining decades of leadership in automation with a new, agentic architecture that is purpose-built for business-critical workflows.

“With this launch, we fully enter our second act,” said Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath. “We’ve built a platform that unifies AI, RPA, and human decision making so companies can deliver smarter, more resilient workflows without added complexity. As models and chips commoditize, the value of AI moves up the stack to orchestration and intelligence. That’s where UiPath leads. But we also lead in empowering people—to be more creative, more productive—and to reach their full potential. That’s where UiPath’s mission continues.”

What Is Agentic Automation?

Agentic automation brings together proven RPA, AI models, and human expertise into cohesive workflows where people, robots, and AI agents work synergistically to optimize processes and drive enterprise efficiency. These agentic workflows are intelligent, adaptive, and governed—enabling automation that is not only powerful, but trusted.

Key Capabilities of the UiPath Platform for Agentic Automation

UiPath Maestro™—Seamless Orchestration for AI Agents, Robots, and People

UiPath Maestro is the new orchestration layer at the heart of the platform. It automates, models, and optimizes complex business processes end to end with built-in process intelligence and KPI monitoring to enable continuous optimization. Maestro provides the centralized oversight needed to safely scale AI-powered agents across systems and teams.

Agentic Workflows You Can Trust

Through a controlled agency model, UiPath ensures AI agents operate within clearly defined guardrails—ensuring security, predictability, and performance. The platform features robust governance, real-time vulnerability assessments, and stringent data access controls to protect enterprise environments.

“We are targeting 95%+ agent accuracy with every launch. Reliability and trustworthiness are core to our Agent Builder roadmap, and we’re focused on delivering agents capable of human-level performance—with the right controls in place,” commented Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology Officer at UiPath.

Power for All Developers—From Low Code to Full Code

The platform empowers business technologists and seasoned developers alike with intuitive low-code tools and advanced coding environments. Developers can rapidly prototype agents in UiPath Agent Builder within UiPath Studio, while having the opportunity to customize when needed. This means both technically oriented business professionals and experienced programmers can easily create sophisticated, scalable automations that can adapt to complex business requirements and evolving enterprise needs.

“With Agent Builder, our developer community of more than three million professionals worldwide can build agents directly into existing workflows,” noted Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “We’ve also unlocked more powerful customization options for full-code developers—expanding the horizon of what’s possible.”

An Open, Multi-Agent Framework for the Enterprise

UiPath integrates with third-party agent frameworks including LangChain, Anthropic, and Microsoft, supporting sophisticated multi-agent systems that work across complex, cross-functional workflows. We partnered with Google Cloud on its new, open protocol called Agent2Agent (A2A), which will allow AI agents to communicate with each other, securely exchange information, and coordinate actions on top of various enterprise platforms or applications. This open approach breaks down silos and future-proofs enterprise automation strategies.

Harrison Chase, CEO of LangChain, highlights the importance of this collaboration for the ecosystem: "We want to enable developers of all types to build agents. We’ve seen a key part of this be AI observability, and we’re excited to integrate LangSmith with UiPath to help even more builders ship agents with confidence. Additionally, our collaboration with UiPath on the Agent Protocol ensures that LangGraph agents can seamlessly participate in UiPath automations, broadening their reach and enabling developers to build more cohesive, cross-platform workflows."

Intelligent Document Processing at Scale

The new UiPath IXP (Intelligent Xtraction & Processing) solution introduces multi-modal, AI-based classification and extraction for unstructured data. Built for high-complexity use cases like claims adjudication, loan origination, and electronic batch records, IXP brings enterprise-grade scale to document processing.

Innovation in Agentic UI Automation and Performance

With this latest release, UiPath has also introduced UI Agent for computer use, now in private preview—a natural language-driven agent that understands user intent, plans multi-step tasks, and executes actions across interfaces autonomously.

“By combining our deep heritage in UI Automation with the latest advances in agentic technology, we’ve built a UI Agent that doesn’t just mimic clicks—it understands intent, plans ahead, and takes action autonomously,” added Malpani. “This is a major step forward in enabling agents that can navigate real-world enterprise interfaces with precision and purpose.”

Ecosystem Momentum

Since the private preview was launched in January 2025, the UiPath Platform for agentic automation has seen rapid traction:

Thousands of autonomous agents created with over 75,000 agent runs

11,000+ Academy agentic developer course enrollments

450+ partners that have started or completed agentic automation courses

30+ Fast Track(1) agentic automation partner badges awarded

Hundreds of customer use cases identified and created

“Our partnership with UiPath has elevated Cathay’s digital leadership in the aviation industry by harnessing the full power of automation, AI, and generative AI,” said Lawrence Fong, Director Digital and IT at Cathay. “Agentic automation is the next big leap in AI transformation that will allow companies to rapidly scale, make smarter decisions, and quickly adapt to changing business demands. Cutting-edge technologies will empower enterprises to go beyond workflows and into the realm of intelligent orchestration — where AI doesn’t just support the way people work, but completely transforms it.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.

