Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company, the master developer of the landmark Bahrain Marina real estate and tourism project in the heart of Manama, has announced the formation of its new Board of Directors and the election of Mr. Reyadh Yousif Sater as Chairman.

The newly appointed Board comprises a distinguished group of Bahraini professionals, including Mr. Reyadh Yousif Sater, Ms. Sahar Rashid Al Mannai, Dr. Ahmed Abdulghani Al Shaikh, Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Bastaki, Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, and Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Kamal. This new formation reflects the company’s strategic commitment to strengthening corporate governance and drawing on national expertise to support the next phase of development.

In parallel, the company has also appointed Engineer Hisham Almoayyed as Acting Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current responsibilities as Head of Project Development.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Reyadh Yousif Sater, Chairman of the Board, stated: “It is an honor to assume the role of Chairman at this pivotal stage of the Bahrain Marina project – a flagship development that reflects the Kingdom’s future vision for real estate and tourism. Along with my fellow board members, we are committed to continuing the company’s mission of creating an iconic Bahraini destination that celebrates innovation, architectural diversity, and urban excellence, reinforcing Manama’s position as a prime hub for investment, residential living, and hospitality.”

He added: “Our focus in the coming phase will be on building upon the solid foundation already laid and delivering on our promises with the highest levels of quality, transparency, and sustainability – to the benefit of residents, investors, and the wider community.”

For his part, Eng. Hisham Almoayyed, Acting CEO of Bahrain Marina Development Company, expressed his gratitude to the Board and shared his outlook for the next phase: “I am deeply grateful for the Board’s confidence and remain fully committed to leading the project with diligence and integrity. Bahrain Marina is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s urban and tourism development plans, and we will continue to drive the project forward with pace, precision, and a strong focus on excellence, in line with Bahrain’s ambition to attract high-value investment and deliver premium lifestyle experiences.”

The newly appointed Board also extended its sincere appreciation to the previous leadership, notably former Chairman Mr. Khalid Najibi, former Managing Director Mr. Yusuf Al Thawadi, and all members of the outgoing Board, for their vital contributions during the project's establishment and early execution phases. Their efforts laid the groundwork for a development that now stands as one of the Kingdom’s most prominent mixed-use projects.

The Bahrain Marina development spans over 250,000 square meters along Manama’s eastern coastline. It features luxury freehold residential units, a five-star hotel, a premium retail and dining destination, sports and entertainment facilities, a state-of-the-art yacht marina, and a contemporary marine club – collectively offering a fully integrated, world-class lifestyle destination in line with Bahrain’s vision for sustainable urban and tourism growth.

Bahrain Marina

Ahmad Fakhro

Email: a.fakhro@bahrainmarina.bh

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.