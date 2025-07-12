Orange Jordan continues to strengthen its pioneering role in empowering persons with disabilities and enhancing their digital and social inclusion through its umbrella of solutions and initiatives, "Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled." As part of this commitment, Orange Jordan supported a specialized training titled "The Art of Dialogue Management," organized by Al-Ataa Club Sport for the Blind at the Orange Digital Village, with the participation of more than 20 persons with visual disabilities.

The training focused on deepening participants’ understanding of the rights of persons with disabilities, with a particular emphasis on visual impairment. It also aimed to raise awareness around psychological and social challenges, encourage the use of positive and inclusive language, and promote a culture of constructive and open dialogue. By fostering collaboration and mutual support, the program helped reinforce the values of equality and social justice among participants.

The training also included developing digital awareness campaigns and programs. In addition, 20% of the participants were selected to help create podcast content in collaboration with specialized producers, aiming to deliver their messages in innovative and impactful ways.

Through supporting this initiative, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to promoting digital inclusion and providing equal opportunities for all. The company emphasized its belief that empowering persons with disabilities strengthens the values of equality and tolerance, contributing to building a more inclusive and just society.

It is worth noting that through its diverse initiatives and programs, Orange Jordan continues to solidify its position as a leading, responsible digital provider and a key supporter of community development. The company reaffirms its commitment to supporting and empowering persons with disabilities, providing them with opportunities for active participation and enabling them to realize their full potential within society.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.