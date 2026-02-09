Heroiks, the growth strategy and media activation consultancy, today announces the opening of a new office in Dubai, strengthening its international presence to support brands operating in an increasingly complex marketing environment. Already established in Paris, Berlin and Bangkok, the group is extending its footprint into a fast-growing region.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, Heroiks MENA will support local and international advertisers on growth strategy, data and media activation, in a market shaped by rapid shifts in consumer behaviour and performance models.



The Middle East is now widely recognised as a high-growth economic region, with sustained GDP growth across the United Arab Emirates in 2025. This dynamism is also reflected in the advertising market.



According to the latest IAB MENA report, digital advertising spend reached USD 6.95 billion in 2024, representing 19.8% year-on-year growth. Growth is being fuelled by the rise of retail media, search marketing, CTV and social video, with social video growing by 28.9%, highlighting a rapid shift toward immersive, data-driven formats.



Anthony Ravau, Founder and President of Heroiks, said, “Opening our office in Dubai marks a new milestone in Heroiks’ international development. The Middle East is a dynamic and innovative region, where brands are operating in a rapidly transforming environment. Being present at the heart of MENA enables us to support both local and international brands, leveraging new opportunities created by immersive and data-driven formats. This expansion reflects our ambition to connect our global expertise to the most promising markets and to remain at the forefront of marketing innovation.”



The office is already operational, located in Dubai Media City, and is led by Hicham Auajjar, Founding Partner and CEO, Heroiks MENA, a recognised expert in performance-led digital marketing and media strategy, with more than 15 years’ experience in the Middle East. He founded Keyade Middle East before holding leadership roles within GroupM, where he developed deep expertise across programmatic, search, social, data and automation at scale.



Hicham Auajjar said, “The Middle East is a market that is rapidly structuring, where advertisers are increasingly looking for more integrated and measurable approaches. Establishing Heroiks in Dubai is designed to meet those needs, while contributing to the group’s international growth.”



Heroiks MENA’s offer covers the full advertising value chain for brands.

Growth strategy and steering

Defining objectives, structuring growth levers and managing return on investment.



Omnichannel activation

Coordinated activation across search, social, programmatic, video and CTV, and DOOH, combining data, technologies and creative content.



Performance measurement and optimisation

Advanced measurement frameworks incorporating marketing mix modelling, brand metrics and attribution to quantify impact and guide investment decisions.



GenAI-powered creativity and innovation with Versus

Heroiks’ 100% GenAI creative agency is deployed in Dubai and is currently participating in several local tenders. Versus has supported 16 advertisers over the past five months through four offers: advertising, social content, AI factory and consulting.



Heroiks MENA https://heroiks.com/mena/

LinkedIn account link https://www.linkedin.com/company/heroiks-mena



Media enquiries

Sharon Bannerton, Managing Director, Bannerton LLC

Tel: +971 54 343 7673

Email: Sharon@Bannerton.ae



About Heroiks

Founded in 2005, Heroiks is one of the leading independent players in growth strategy consulting and media activation. The group supports brands end-to-end, from strategic development through to operational orchestration, through an integrated model combining media, digital, creative and technology.



This end-to-end approach, built from the outset on data, performance and measurement, enables Heroiks to offer a single point of entry and help brands turn media investment into a genuine driver of growth. In 2024, Heroiks reported revenues of €69 million and brought together nearly 400 experts supporting more than 500 advertisers in France and internationally, with established operations in Paris, Berlin and Bangkok, and now Dubai as its Middle East hub.



Driven by a focus on performance and tangible ROI, Heroiks works with leading brands across its wider international client portfolio, including Verisure, Sixt, LVMH and Airbnb. Client references reflect Heroiks’ global portfolio and do not necessarily indicate active mandates in the Middle East. This positioning is underpinned by a strong culture of innovation, reinforced by GenAI, enabling the group to respond to the challenges of an increasingly complex, fragmented and competitive advertising market.