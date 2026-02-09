The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has revealed the exceptional outcomes of its humanitarian initiative “Partners in Giving”, implemented in cooperation with a number of contributors, institutions, and supporting entities.

The initiative succeeded in providing financial assistance exceeding AED 57 million over the course of 2024 and 2025, benefiting 1,461 humanitarian cases involving individuals facing financial distress, as well as a number of inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed that the initiative and its tangible social impact embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may God protect him", which places human wellbeing at the forefront of priorities and firmly embeds the values of giving and social responsibility as core principles of Emirati society.

He noted that the positive outcomes of the initiative reflect the direct impact of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasizing the importance of developing a judicial system that balances the rule of law with the spirit of justice, by offering humanitarian solutions that facilitate access to support for eligible groups and alleviate the financial burdens faced by distressed individuals.

In detail, the assistance framework focused primarily on supporting low-income individuals who encountered difficulties in meeting financial obligations arising from judicial rulings, financially distressed inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres, as well as debtors in cases of a humanitarian and family-related nature. This approach contributes to preserving family stability and protecting individuals from the legal and social repercussions associated with financial cases.

Regarding indicators for the period from January 2024 through the end of December 2025, statistics showed that the total value of financial support exceeded AED 57 million, fully allocated to addressing the needs of individuals involved in cases with humanitarian and social dimensions. Approximately 1,461 beneficiaries from more than 50 nationalities benefited from the initiative, clearly demonstrating its inclusiveness and wide-ranging impact.

Financial data also highlighted efficiency in resource management and optimal allocation, alongside a notable improvement in indicators related to humanitarian case support. This included an increase in the value of allocated assistance and a higher proportion of spending directed toward the most vulnerable cases within the support framework. In 2025, the number of beneficiaries recorded a significant qualitative leap, with a 65% increase compared to 2024.

This improvement has contributed to enhancing the societal impact of initiatives implemented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in collaboration with its strategic partners, through a focus on expanding the beneficiary base, thereby reinforcing the role of the judicial system as an active partner in humanitarian action and community development.