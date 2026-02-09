Waleed Rashed: Our goal is to boost local industry and provide a distinctive shopping experience for Egyptian consumers

Cairo, Egypt – SIDEUP, the leading platform for logistics services and smart e-commerce solutions in the Middle East, has announced the launch of its new brand, "Marhba." This e-commerce platform aims to bring together a selection of the most renowned and leading brands in an integrated, modern digital shopping experience.

The launch of "Marhba" marks a new strategic step for SIDEUP to strengthen the presence of local products made by Egyptian hands. By facilitating the buying and selling process through an electronic platform that offers smart solutions connecting consumers with trusted brands, "Marhba" showcases outstanding products that combine quality, design, and value, while adhering to modern e-commerce standards. The platform will begin operations in the Egyptian market, with future plans to expand into other markets.

Waleed Rashed, CEO of SIDEUP, stated:

"The launch of 'Marhba' reflects our deep belief in the power of local industry and the ability of Egyptian brands to compete. Our goal is to create a space that brings together the best of what is made in Egypt and presents it to consumers in a distinctive shopping experience, supported by SIDEUP's expertise in e-commerce and logistics services."

Rashed added, "The 'Marhba' platform focuses on supporting Egyptian manufacturers and entrepreneurs by providing a robust sales channel that enables them to reach wider customer segments and build brands capable of competing locally and regionally. This forms part of the integrated operations and services ecosystem offered by SIDEUP, leveraging the strong infrastructure we have developed over more than seven years of operation in the Egyptian market. This includes shipping solutions, electronic payments, order management, and cash-on-delivery options, ensuring a comprehensive experience for both sellers and buyers."

Rashed further clarified that "the 'Marhba' e-commerce platform offers a diverse range of products across various categories, including fashion, accessories, clothing, home products, and more, with a particular focus on selecting brands that represent the Egyptian identity with a modern spirit and high quality."

About Marhba

"Marhba" is an e-commerce platform that brings together a selection of renowned brands, crafted by Egyptian hands. It aims to showcase the quality of local products and present them in a modern image that competes with international brands, while supporting the growth of local companies and enabling their expansion.

About SIDEUP

"SIDEUP" is a platform offering integrated e-commerce solutions, including shipping services, digital payments, operations management, warehousing, fulfilment, and consulting. It brings together more than 20 leading shipping companies, such as Aramex, J&T, DHL, iMile, and SPL, as well as various logistics service providers.

Founded in Egypt in 2019, the company aims to enable e-commerce businesses to access digital payment gateways and achieve full integration through a single platform. SIDEUP also offers a Cash-on-Delivery (COD) option and provides advanced technical solutions to help merchants build effective partnerships, achieve growth, and increase revenue.

After its successful launch in Egypt, the company expanded into the Saudi market in 2022. Over the past two years, SIDEUP has secured investments totalling $1.2 million from leading investment funds in the Middle East and Africa, including 500 Startups, Launch Africa VC, Alex Angels, and RAI Angels.