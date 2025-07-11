The project was developed by the Ministry of Digital Development in strategic partnership with Presight, part of UAE-based G42

The supercomputer will enable advanced research, AI model training and cross-border cooperation across the CA region

Presight expands long-term presence in Kazakhstan through major national infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

Astana, Kazakhstan – In a landmark step toward digital transformation and technological sovereignty, the Republic of Kazakhstan has officially launched its first national supercomputer. The unveiling ceremony, attended by His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, senior government officials, and global technology leaders, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s innovation journey.

Developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in strategic collaboration with Presight, the supercomputer will serve as a cornerstone for Kazakhstan’s AI ecosystem, enabling advanced research, large-scale model training, and secure data infrastructure.

The supercomputer will accelerate Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub for AI and cloud computing, fostering cross-border collaboration across Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. It also reinforces the country’s commitment to data sovereignty and scientific excellence.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer, and Maxat Koshumbayev, Country Manager for Kazakhstan, represented Presight at the launch ceremony. While presenting to President Tokayev, Mr Kenesbai emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to lead in AI development:

“Kazakhstan has all the foundational elements to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence, and Presight fully supports President Tokayev’s bold vision for digital transformation. This journey is being shaped through close collaboration between the government, local stakeholders, and international partners—advancing critical areas such as energy infrastructure, data centers and compute capacity, chip imports, talent development, and frontier AI models. The launch of the national supercomputer is a key milestone in a broader, strategic agenda to build a digitally empowered nation. Presight is proud to stand alongside Kazakhstan as a trusted partner in this nation-building effort,” said Mr. Kenesbai.

He also briefed President Tokayev on Presight’s latest global initiatives, provided insight on the Stargate UAE project and UAE-US AI Campus, and shared updates on the implementation status of the Astana Smart City project (in partnership with the Akimat), which is currently underway with the construction of a data center, a command center at Alem.AI, and the deployment of the AI analytics system. The project features over 60% local suppliers, and Presight Kazakhstan now employs more than 50 specialists, supporting technology transfer, local expertise, and long-term in-country value.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.