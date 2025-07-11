Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Mantra Properties, the design-led Indian real estate developer, and Jacob & Co, the iconic luxury jewelry and watch brand, have officially signed an exclusive partnership to launch Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. The signing ceremony took place at Salvaje Dubai, where guests also viewed an exclusive showcase of Jacob & Co's extraordinary timepieces, further reflecting the craftsmanship and creativity at the heart of this partnership.

Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island represents the third Jacob & Co residential development in the UAE, following successful projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but marks the first such development on the prestigious Al Marjan Island and Mantra’s debut project in the UAE, setting the stage for a visionary development that will fuse high-end real estate with the spirit of haute horology.

Valued at AED 400 million, the development will merge Mantra’s signature design-led approach—shaped by years of delivering landmark projects in Pune and Mumbai—with Jacob & Co’s bold aesthetic and global appeal. This unique collaboration blends high-end real estate with the world of fine watchmaking, adding a rare layer of distinction that sets the project apart in the regional luxury landscape.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary partnership between Mantra Properties and Jacob & Co to Al Marjan Island. This collaboration perfectly exemplifies our vision of creating a destination that attracts the world's most prestigious brands and offers residents unparalleled luxury experiences. The Jacob & Co Residences will add another distinguished chapter to Al Marjan Island's story as the UAE's premier luxury living destination, combining exceptional design with world-class amenities in one of the region's most sought-after locations."

Mantra Properties brings to the UAE over 18 years of development experience and a strong track record in India, particularly in Pune and Mumbai. The developer has successfully delivered 18 projects, encompassing over 12 million sq. ft., and currently has 18 under-development projects totaling over 12 million sq. ft. under construction. Known for creating spaces rooted in design and built on integrity, Mantra has served thousands of families and continues to push the boundaries of what modern living can offer.

Ankit Gupta, Executive Director, Mantra Properties, commented, "This project is more than just a new chapter, it's a reflection of our legacy. For nearly two decades, Mantra has believed in building not just homes but lasting experiences that stand the test of time. Partnering with a visionary brand like Jacob & Co allows us to elevate that legacy on a global platform, bringing together craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation in a way that will redefine luxury living on Al Marjan Island."

Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties, added, "Our partnership with Jacob & Co is a defining moment that brings together two brands driven by vision, creativity, and excellence. This collaboration is not only about developing a landmark project on Al Marjan Island but about forging a new path for ultra-luxury living in the UAE. With Jacob & Co’s iconic design language and Mantra’s deep-rooted passion for meaningful spaces, we’re creating something truly extraordinary. This is a bold step forward for both brands, and we’re excited about what lies ahead."

With existing branded residences in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Jacob & Co continues its strategic expansion in the region through this landmark project.

Mr. Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman, Jacob & Co. commented, "At Jacob & Co, we have always believed in turning dreams into reality whether through the intricate mechanics of a timepiece or the sparkling brilliance of high jewelry. With Mantra Properties, we have found a partner who shares our relentless pursuit of perfection and innovation. The Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan will be a place where design, legacy, and luxury meet—a destination unlike any other."

This collaboration is part of Mantra’s broader UAE growth strategy, which includes five new projects over the next three years, with a total projected sellable value of AED 1.3 billion. The developer is actively exploring opportunities in strategic locations across the Emirates, backed by a long-term commitment to the region.

ABOUT MARJAN

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Mantra Properties

Founded in 2007, Mantra Properties is a design-first real estate developer headquartered in Pune, India. With a legacy of over 12 million sq. ft. delivered and under development, Mantra is known for innovative architecture, timely delivery, and a people-first approach. The brand is now bringing its distinct vision to the UAE, with a strategic focus on ultra-luxury developments across key locations.

About Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. is an independent global luxury brand specializing in high jewelry and watchmaking that is “Inspired by the Impossible.” Founded by Jacob Arabo in New York City, it has remained fully family-owned and operated since 1986.

Its use of the rarest gems, especially of color, and expertise in the highest level of technical innovation have made Jacob & Co. a modern reference in avant-garde design. The brand is celebrated for its never-before-seen complications such as the Astronomia and Billionaire models, which stand at the pinnacle of the intersection between horology and high jewelry.

Jacob & Co. maintains prestigious global partnerships and continues to be a powerful and recognizable presence in pop culture. The brand is headquartered in New York City and distributed internationally with 130 locations across 46 countries.