Ajman, UAE – GJ Properties, a leading name in the Northern Emirates’ real estate landscape concluded a successful showcase at the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2025, held from April 29 to May 1 at the Emirates Hospitality Center, Ajman. The event highlighted six of the company’s landmark developments, drawing significant attention from investors, brokers, and end-users alike.

As one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate hubs, Ajman is attracting investors with its affordable luxury offerings, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies. The emirate is fast becoming a preferred destination for buyers seeking high returns and long-term value in a stable market.

During the three-day exhibition, GJ Properties reaffirmed its position as a key player in the Northern Emirates’ real estate landscape by spotlighting its flagship projects—Biltmore Residences, Ajman Creek Tower, ONE678 Residences, Sky Gardens Tower, Barajeel Towers, and Ajman Pearl Tower. Together, these developments span over 8.80 million square feet of built-up area and will introduce more than 4,500 new residential units to the UAE market in 2025–26.

Visitors and stakeholders responded enthusiastically to the exclusive incentives unveiled during the event, which included:

20% discount on cash payments

7% commission for brokers

5% direct discount for buyers

These offers proved highly attractive, fueling strong engagement and discussions with prospective buyers and agents looking to capitalize on Ajman’s booming real estate sector.

“Ajman is a vital part of our long-term strategy as we continue to expand across the UAE,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties. “The Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition gave us a dynamic platform to engage with the investor community, showcase our vision of affordable luxury, and demonstrate how we’re contributing to the emirate’s transformation.”

GJ Properties enters 2025 with momentum, having already delivered over 800 residential units and an active project pipeline valued at over AED 550 million. The company recorded 10% annual growth in 2024, underscoring growing demand and strong investor confidence in its developments.

The Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition served as a vital meeting point for real estate professionals to explore trends, forge partnerships, and drive future growth. GJ Properties’ participation underscored its dedication to transparency, community development, and building modern, sustainable lifestyles for the UAE.