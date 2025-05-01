Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- Huawei and Visit Qatar have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism hub. The MOU was signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the two organizations’ shared vision to drive sustainable tourism growth by leveraging Huawei’s advanced technology and marketing platforms to enhance Qatar’s tourism experience and stimulate high-value travel demand.

A Comprehensive Collaboration for Quality Global Tourism

Through this partnership, Huawei and Visit Qatar are committed to co-developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to attract global travelers, enhance Qatar's tourism ecosystem, and support the country’s broader economic growth. This collaboration builds on the recent official launch of the Visit Qatar_HarmonyOS Atomic Service, a breakthrough development that makes it easier for Chinese visitors to explore the best of Qatar through their Huawei devices. Integrated with Huawei's device operating system, the service provides quick access to personalized travel tools, helping visitors plan and enjoy their trip to Qatar with ease. From discovering cultural highlights to navigating their journey, the service offers a simple and enjoyable way to experience Qatar’s rich culture, acting as a seamless introduction to Qatar’s offerings.

Building on this success, the partnership will focus on three key areas: reaching high-value global travelers by leveraging Huawei’s extensive reach across multiple channels, with a focus on markets in Europe, China, and the GCC, to increase awareness and boost bookings to Qatar. The partnership will also involve exchanging actionable data and insights from Huawei’s Digital Marketing Platform (DMP) to refine Qatar’s long-term tourism strategy, ensuring that its offerings meet the needs of a growing global audience. Finally, Huawei and VQ will develop a bespoke 360-degree strategy, utilizing smart mobility solutions such as the Harmony Atomic card, Huawei Wallet, Petal Maps, and AI-Assistant to provide seamless travel experiences for Huawei users, further enhancing Qatar’s appeal as a world-class destination.

Innovation Meets Tourism: Seamless Travel Solutions

Huawei will also provide innovative technologies to enrich the travel experience for visitors. With smart solutions such as easy access to travel services, roaming data, ride-hailing payment options, and AI-powered travel suggestions, visitors will enjoy a more integrated and seamless journey. Huawei’s cameras and sharing features will allow tourists to capture and share their experiences, promoting Qatar as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel.

Joint Efforts for Long-Term Growth

As part of the partnership, Huawei and Visit Qatar will continue to explore new opportunities for growth, with a focus on deploying joint initiatives that utilize first-party data insights, optimize supply chains, and generate demand through integrated, cross-channel marketing campaigns. The aim is to further position Qatar as a key global tourism destination while driving sustainable growth in the sector.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Visit Qatar to help position Qatar as a world-class tourism hub,” said Zhihua Cao, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa. “By combining Huawei’s advanced technology with Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and world-class facilities, we believe this collaboration will help attract high-value travelers and enhance the overall visitor experience.”

Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, added: “This partnership represents an important step in Visit Qatar's efforts to promote Qatar as a leading global tourism destination. It also signifies collaboration and the utilization of Huawei’s advanced technological innovations, alongside the unique offerings of Qatar, to provide an exceptional and distinctive experience. We, on our part, emphasize a collaborative approach that fosters sustainable tourism growth and strengthens Qatar's competitive position on the global stage."

Looking Ahead: Expanding Qatar’s Global Tourism Footprint

The partnership will include quarterly or bi-annual forums to facilitate ongoing collaboration, where key leaders from both organizations will share insights, align strategies, and evaluate the success of initiatives. This regular dialogue will ensure that both parties stay aligned in expanding Qatar’s global tourism footprint and supporting the country’s long-term tourism objectives.

The collaboration will also focus on continuously enhancing the tourism experience for both leisure and business travelers, utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide seamless, smart travel solutions. By combining Huawei’s innovations with Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and state-of-the-art infrastructure, this partnership is poised to make Qatar a leading destination for sustainable tourism and a top choice for high-value travelers worldwide.