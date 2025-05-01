Dubai, UAE: Retail Pioneer, ‘Union Coop’ opened its new branch in the Nad Al Sheba Mall, in the Nad Al Sheba area of Dubai. This comes as part of Union Coop’s expansion strategy aimed at serving the community and offering shoppers a unique retail experience. With this launch, the total number of Union Coop branches has reached 28.

The new branch was inaugurated by H.E. Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of Union Coop, and Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, in the presence of several division and department heads and other officials.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Al Hashemi stated that the new branch reflects the ongoing evolution of the UAE's retail sector and is designed to meet shoppers’ needs with a fresh and modern approach. He added that Union Coop follows a clear strategy and ambitious action plan aimed at enhancing its operations and upgrading its branches to align with customer expectations in Dubai.

He also noted that the Nad Al Sheba branch was built per the highest international engineering and design standards to provide consumers with a seamless and unique shopping experience. Strategically located, the branch will serve the residents of Nad Al Sheba 2, 3, and 4, as well as surrounding areas, offering convenience and accessibility to a growing community.