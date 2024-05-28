MBC Group, one of the largest and leading media companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced the release of Moftaraq Toroq, the Arabic adaptation of the critically acclaimed series, The Good Wife, on June 2.

Licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, and produced by Charisma Group, this Shahid Premiere, marks a ground-breaking milestone as the inaugural Egyptian long-form adaptation series.

Recognised as one of the top 100 series produced in the 21st century, with a distinguished legacy comprising 14 Golden Globe Award nominations and 43 Emmy Awards nominations, The Good Wife has undeniably etched its indelible mark upon the world of television.

Arab audiences have now been presented the opportunity to partake in the viewership experience of Moftaraq Toroq, transitioned into the Egyptian milieu.

Moftaraq Toroq brings forward a new multithreaded genre of legal procedural drama to the region. The series delves into the journey of Amira, a woman who, despite dedicating 15 years of her life to being a wife and a mother, is abruptly confronted with unforeseen challenges when her husband’s life is hit with a scandalous upheaval, jeopardising his public position.

Amira’s unwavering resilience unfurls as she shoulders the arduous responsibilities thrust upon her family, embarking upon a profound journey of self-discovery.

Written by Sherif Badreddine and Wael Hamdy, and directed by Ahmad Khaled Moussa and Mohamad Yehya, Moftaraq Toroq assembles a stellar cast bringing together Hend Sabri and Iyad Nassar as well as Majed Al Masri, Joumana Murad, Noha Abdeen, Huda Al Mufti, Ali Al Tayyeb, Laila Ezz-Alarab and Mahmoud Al Tayeb.

The series is produced by Charisma Group, which acquired the format rights from Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Tareq Al Ibrahim, Director of MBC1, MBC Drama and SVOD Content at MBC Group said: “We’re proud to be announcing the upcoming release of ‘Moftaraq Toroq’, a ground-breaking Arabic adaptation of The Good Wife, that will no doubt set a new standard for Egyptian long-form series.

“This monumental project marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Arab television, brought to life by a stellar cast and visionary creators. We cannot wait to bring it to our viewers.”

Aiman Al-Ziyoud, CEO and President of Charisma Group, said: “In the landscape of Egyptian TV series, Moftaraq Toroq stands as a departure from the conventional.

“While audiences may be familiar with the trials of soapy series, mainly Turkish adaptation to Arabic, “Moftaraq Toroq” introduces a novel genre altogether. This series innovatively blends the gripping narrative of a woman’s fight for her life and the protection of her home with the intricate dynamics of procedural drama.”

Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats at Paramount Global Content Distribution, said: “We are very excited to partner with MBC Group on The Good Wife format for the Egyptian market. It is incredible to see how the storyline and these characters in the adaptation have been transformed to fit into the local landscape and culture so effortlessly.”

Through its adaptation in an Egyptian setting, Moftaraq Toroq aims to present a storyline that deeply connects with audiences, catalysing crucial discussions about the significance of self-reliance and women’s empowerment.

Robert and Michelle King served as creators, showrunners and executive producers of The Good Wife.

Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Brooke Kennedy also served as executive producers.

The Good Wife is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).