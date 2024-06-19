The renowned ghost thriller "The Woman in Black" is set to return to Dubai this year. The acclaimed play, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill, is considered as one of the world's most successful modern theatrical productions.

It will run from October 30th to November 2nd at the Zabeel Theatre, Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah Dubai, presented by the regional producer WestEnd Worldwide.

The theatre performance has been seen by over 7 million people globally. The play tells the story of a lawyer who believes his family is cursed by the spectre known as the Woman in Black. He hires an actor to help re-enact the haunting events he experienced. As they recreate the past, the boundaries between reality and fiction become disturbingly blurred.

While the 2012 film adaptation starring Daniel Radcliffe introduced the story to a wider audience, the live theatrical production remains a way to experience the modern ghost story. The forthcoming Dubai revival will feature a cast from the celebrated West End production.

"The Woman in Black" has earned unanimous acclaim from critics for its ability to create an authentically chilling atmosphere through the power of live theatre. Its previous runs in the UAE have sold out due to popular demand.

The return of the production marks a rare opportunity for audiences in Dubai to witness one of contemporary drama's influential and enduring ghost stories, said organisers. The tickets for the same can be booked online via Virgin Tickets or PlatinumList.

