In a significant development aimed at bolstering Oman’s cultural and creative landscape, the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Youth has unveiled plans to establish a cutting-edge ‘Film City’ with an estimated investment of OMR12 million ($31.2 million).

The initiative, emerging from the outcomes of the Creative and Cultural Workshops held in March, is designed to elevate Oman’s cultural and innovative industries, according to reports from the local daily Oman Observer.

The proposed ‘Film City’ project, slated to be situated in Khazaen, Barka, is envisioned as a premier regional hub for film production. It is anticipated to generate substantial employment opportunities, with over 100 jobs earmarked for Omanis in its inaugural year alone. The facility will offer a comprehensive range of services covering all aspects of film production, from pre-production to post-production, positioning Oman as a significant player in the regional entertainment sector.

Nader al Rawahi, representing the Ministry in the Oman Vision 2040 Follow-up Unit, emphasized the project’s potential to transform the local film industry while attracting international productions, thereby fostering a dynamic cultural ecosystem in Oman.

The announcement of the ‘Film City’ forms part of a broader strategy to invest in and empower Oman’s cultural sector, as reported by the state news agency, ONA. The Creative and Cultural Workshops held earlier this year paved the way for the launch of various initiatives, including:

A creative park in Muscat aimed at celebrating and showcasing Omani talent across diverse art forms, with an investment of OMR2.2 million ($5.7 million). Yaj Project: A collaboration with an Italian company, this OMR1.1 million ($2.9 million) initiative aims to attract international conferences and exhibitions to Oman, enhancing the country’s global cultural standing.

Additionally, the workshops identified three major projects valued at OMR15.4 million ($40.1 million), outlined eight investment opportunities totaling OMR19 million ($49.4 million), and proposed 20 empowerment initiatives to foster growth and sustainability in the sector, as per the Muscat Daily.

Aisha bint Mohammed al Saifiyah, vice-president of the National Investment and Export Development Programme (Nazdaher), highlighted the ministry’s vision to decentralize cultural development, extending beyond the capital to enrich Oman’s interior regions. “Our goal is to attract creative talents and investors to various parts of the sultanate,” she asserted.

To achieve this objective, the ministry has put forth several initiatives, including:

Aimed at nurturing local artisans and designers. Cultural Experience Centres: Planned for Suhar, Bahla, and Nizwa to promote cultural heritage and tourism.

Planned for Suhar, Bahla, and Nizwa to promote cultural heritage and tourism. Virtual Reality Centre in Madinat al Irfan: Focusing on cutting-edge digital and immersive experiences.

These projects underscore Oman’s commitment to fostering a diversified and resilient economy through arts and culture, aligning with the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The strategic investment in creative and cultural infrastructure is poised to enhance the nation’s cultural footprint while driving economic growth and job creation.3.5

