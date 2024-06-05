Muscat: In its 5th session of the first annual convening of the 8th term, the State Council discussed the Draft Media Law referred to it by the Council of Ministers.

The session was chaired by Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

In his speech, the Chairman of the State Council said that the State Council discussed in its 5th session of the first annual convening of the 8th term the Draft Media Law referred to it by the Council of Ministers in implementation of Article 49 of the Council of Oman Law. The session also reviewed a number of issues related to the work of the State Council, he added.

He also pointed out to the efforts extended by the State Council for achievement of the tasks assigned to it.

He also appreciated the role played by the members of the permanent or private committees.

He also pointed out to the role of the Secretariat General of the State Council in providing all forms of support to the State Council.

The session also included a briefing on the Draft Media Law.

The session was attended by the members and the Secretary General of the State Council.

